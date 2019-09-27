MAI Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $79,190,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,786,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,269,000 after buying an additional 1,514,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 19.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,029,000 after buying an additional 1,429,251 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $30,172,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 47.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,214,000 after buying an additional 579,646 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 3,400 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 5,457 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 34,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,984. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

