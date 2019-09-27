Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,640 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.22% of Timken worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 62.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 22.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 219.0% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at $1,745,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at $9,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NYSE:TKR opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Timken Co has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

In other news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,129,801.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

