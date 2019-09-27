MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of MarineMax from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.17.

HZO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. 32,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,787. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in MarineMax by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MarineMax by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

