Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.02 Million in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.14% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMCI. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the second quarter worth about $6,325,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the second quarter worth about $3,018,000. Cowen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 836.0% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 286,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 255,602 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 34.7% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 779,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 200,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 138.2% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 297,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 172,700 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A alerts:

Shares of FMCI stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A Profile

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.