Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 302.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $41.86 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $43.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

