Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of TCF Financial worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCF. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $40,713,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC increased its position in TCF Financial by 1,281.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 755,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 700,328 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial during the first quarter valued at $9,517,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in TCF Financial by 59.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,031,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 385,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in TCF Financial by 68.7% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 771,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 314,039 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

NYSE TCF opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.47 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from TCF Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

TCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $22.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.