Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2,608.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,385 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,833,000 after buying an additional 1,744,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,016,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,906,000 after buying an additional 1,691,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,576,000 after buying an additional 1,548,776 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26,075.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after buying an additional 1,280,570 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.09.

MA stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.74. 1,047,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $293.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total value of $2,211,773.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,493.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total value of $6,665,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,102,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,329,219,161.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,457 shares of company stock worth $40,747,113 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

