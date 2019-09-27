Matchpool (GUP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $659.00

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Gatecoin, Bittrex and HitBTC. Matchpool has a total market cap of $190,296.00 and approximately $659.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Matchpool has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00191089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.01030959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020114 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00090043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gatecoin, Liqui, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

