Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.85.

MXIM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

MXIM traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.54. 467,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,670. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.97 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 79.01%.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $346,042.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,344,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,568 shares of company stock worth $6,461,292. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 97.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 175.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 106.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 551.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

