MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,986,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.95% of MAXIMUS worth $506,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 499.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 19.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 70.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $1,997,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,906.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $936,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,874 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,891,030. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of MAXIMUS in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.80. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $730.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

