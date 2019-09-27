Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $213.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $161.82 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.92.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $230.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.19.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

