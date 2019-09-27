MediBloc Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $280,165.00 (MED)

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. MediBloc has a total market capitalization of $20.12 million and $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. During the last seven days, MediBloc has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,078.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.02060328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.32 or 0.02681487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00683474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00704524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00441213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012467 BTC.

MediBloc Profile

MediBloc (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MediBloc is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc is medibloc.org/en.

Buying and Selling MediBloc

MediBloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

