Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $175.00

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29), with a volume of 13828345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272.60 ($3.56).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTRO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Investec raised Metro Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 583.75 ($7.63).

The firm has a market cap of $286.22 million and a P/E ratio of 14.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 279.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 573.25.

In other Metro Bank news, insider Craig Donaldson bought 12,900 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02) per share, with a total value of £49,536 ($64,727.56). Also, insider Vernon W. Hill bought 100,000 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £275,000 ($359,336.21).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

