Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 32.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,590,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,036,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $936,506.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,735 shares of company stock worth $3,736,994. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,766,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $6,419,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

