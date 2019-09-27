Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp (CVE:MMA) dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 119,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 83,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 60% interest in two mineral exploration permit licenses covering an area of 506 square kilometers located in Solwezi, Zambia.

