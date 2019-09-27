MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 44.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 41,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,437,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,608,000 after buying an additional 152,088 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Gabelli started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 193,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,977,047. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.