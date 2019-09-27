MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,290 Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Legg Mason stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. 10,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,902. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. Legg Mason Inc has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $705.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.70 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

