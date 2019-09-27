MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Invests $258,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $156,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $58,091.04. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.46.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.77. 24,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.