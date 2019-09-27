MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Invests $275,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,231 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 140.3% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.87. The company had a trading volume of 662,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.07. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The firm has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,619,732.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

