MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Takes $308,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,842 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735,173 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,880,737 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,204,000 after purchasing an additional 364,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,190,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,142,000 after purchasing an additional 627,763 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Nomura set a $40.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. DA Davidson lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.95. 2,289,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,807. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.88%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

