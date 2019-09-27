Minotaur Exploration (ASX:MEP) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX:MEP) rose 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 3,082,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.86.

About Minotaur Exploration (ASX:MEP)

Minotaur Exploration Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, nickel, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in various mineral exploration tenements located in South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia.

