MintCoin (MINT) Trading Down 52% Over Last Week

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One MintCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. In the last week, MintCoin has traded 52% lower against the U.S. dollar. MintCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $5.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MintCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.