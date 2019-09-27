Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mitchells & Butlers to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mitchells & Butlers to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt lowered Mitchells & Butlers to an add rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 349.55 ($4.57).

Shares of LON MAB traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 385 ($5.03). The company had a trading volume of 223,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 342.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 292.70. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 236.50 ($3.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 378.50 ($4.95). The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.16.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

