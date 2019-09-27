MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $49.73

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and traded as low as $50.72. MITSUBISHI CORP/S shares last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 14,239 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.86 billion for the quarter. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, research analysts expect that MITSUBISHI CORP/S will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBHY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 666,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 96.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 75.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

