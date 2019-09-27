Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.77.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.11. 105,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

