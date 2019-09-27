Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,528 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 852,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,710,000 after acquiring an additional 73,004 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.5% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 23.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 44.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.02. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

