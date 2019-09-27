Monolith (TKN) Trading Down 31.4% Over Last 7 Days

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC and Ethfinex. Monolith has a market cap of $9.37 million and $2,138.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monolith has traded down 31.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00039114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.81 or 0.05529233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015853 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,025,344 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.