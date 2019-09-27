Morgan Stanley Sells 856 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $77,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,651,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,870,000 after acquiring an additional 241,322 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 818,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 697,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter.

VSS opened at $102.44 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.58.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.5615 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

