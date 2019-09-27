MovieBloc Reaches Market Cap of $5.01 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $5.01 million and $620,140.00 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00191326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.01030542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00089506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,650,924,163 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

