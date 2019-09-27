Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 7,480 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 147.8% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,964. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $33.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.