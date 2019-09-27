Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,084. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

