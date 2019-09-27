Mutual Advisors LLC Has $779,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Zoetis by 306.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 198.8% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 156.5% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Zoetis by 217.9% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $692,450.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,969.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,091 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.94.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $125.00. 342,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,632. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.89 and a 200 day moving average of $110.82. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

