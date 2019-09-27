Mutual Advisors LLC Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 377,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $91,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.09.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.22. The stock had a trading volume of 26,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,220. The firm has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $307.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.45 and its 200 day moving average is $261.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

