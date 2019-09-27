Mutual Advisors LLC Has $995,000 Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.58. The stock had a trading volume of 104,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,604. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.