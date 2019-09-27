Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 38,116 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.3637 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

