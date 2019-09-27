Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.83. 5,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $123.80 and a 52-week high of $163.73.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

