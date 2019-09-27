Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global X MLP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 279.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $143,000.

NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,209. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

