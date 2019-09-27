Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Myriad Genetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.64 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Myriad Genetics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 42,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,154. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.64 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $2,609,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,239.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,380 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth about $7,473,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 18.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 207,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 446,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41,333 shares during the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

