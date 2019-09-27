Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $3.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 153,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,108,257. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $788.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.65. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $771.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.17 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

In other Nabors Industries news, Director Tanya S. Beder bought 50,000 shares of Nabors Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 219,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,834.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 27.7% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 26.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 40.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

