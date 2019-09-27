Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.10, approximately 67,039 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,030,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NBR shares. Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $788.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $771.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

In other Nabors Industries news, Director Tanya S. Beder bought 50,000 shares of Nabors Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,834.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.