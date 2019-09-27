Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have underperformed the industry, over the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Navient remains focused on leveraging its asset recovery & processing businesses in order to boost top line. The company continues to deploy technology platform and digital marketing tools to attract originations that bode well for financials. Also, it remains focused on improving operating efficiency. Moreover, improving economy and declining unemployment rate is expected to provide support to the company. However, Navient continues to struggle with regulatory claims and litigation burden due to its practices in handling large number of student loans. Also, unsustainable capital-deployment activities are a concern.”

Get Navient alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Navient from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Navient from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. Navient has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.15.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Navient will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $52,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Navient by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,002,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,080,000 after acquiring an additional 233,256 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,825,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Navient by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72,238 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 103,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.