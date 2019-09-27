NEM (XEM) Hits Market Cap of $377.88 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, NEM has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. NEM has a total market cap of $377.88 million and $40.42 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Poloniex, Coinsuper and BTC Trade UA.

NEM Coin Profile

Get NEM alerts:

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Kuna, Binance, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, Indodax, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Liquid, Crex24, Cryptopia, COSS, Zaif, Iquant, B2BX, Bitbns, Koineks, BTC Trade UA, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Exrates, CoinTiger, Poloniex, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Coinbe, YoBit, OKEx and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.