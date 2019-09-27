Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Neogen had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $66.68 on Friday. Neogen has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54.

Get Neogen alerts:

NEOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent sold 31,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $2,173,685.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $1,075,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,970 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,939.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,198 shares of company stock worth $8,519,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.