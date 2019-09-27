NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Lifted by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NetApp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,050,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $373,291,000 after purchasing an additional 937,586 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,273,957 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $157,677,000 after acquiring an additional 157,272 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 226.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,715,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 24.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,816,000 after acquiring an additional 332,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $87,923,000 after acquiring an additional 98,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $330,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,686.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,963 shares of company stock valued at $987,420. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.02. 15,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,677. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $86.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $56.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Longbow Research cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

