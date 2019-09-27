NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.