New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.76

Shares of New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and traded as high as $8.88. New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 696 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in New America High Income Fund by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 44,415 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in New America High Income Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 463,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 189,689 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in New America High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in New America High Income Fund by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

New America High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

