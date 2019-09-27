NEXT (LON:NXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $6,218.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,218 ($81.25) and last traded at GBX 6,218 ($81.25), with a volume of 428514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,028 ($78.77).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($81.01) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NEXT to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NEXT to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 5,600 ($73.17) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,744.44 ($75.06).

Get NEXT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,891.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,662.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 57.50 ($0.75) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

NEXT Company Profile (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.