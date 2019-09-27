NIX Price Down 24.3% Over Last Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One NIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0995 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $10.39 and $50.98. In the last seven days, NIX has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $62,725.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,229.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.68 or 0.02124266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.87 or 0.02698075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00683252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00704720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00057551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00455923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012224 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $7.50, $13.77, $18.94, $32.15, $51.55, $10.39, $20.33 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.