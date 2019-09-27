NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.33. NN reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.95 million. NN had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NNBR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in NN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,352,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,004,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NN by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after buying an additional 63,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NN by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,964,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NN by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after buying an additional 261,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of NN by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,163,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,120,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NNBR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,455. The company has a market capitalization of $308.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.68. NN has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. NN’s payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

