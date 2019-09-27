Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,052 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 946,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 646,231 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 62,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 95,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,711,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 134,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Danske upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,434,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,646,232. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

